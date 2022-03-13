Coast Guard rescues 4 stranded kayakers on Little Tybee Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard rescued four men, Saturday, who were stranded due to inclement weather on Little Tybee Island, Georgia.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew transferred the men to a boat ramp on the south side of Tybee Island in stable condition.

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah watchstanders relayed a message from one of the kayaker’s wife to Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 2:49 p.m., Saturday, via landline that four men were stranded on Little Tybee Island and low on food and water. The four men camped Friday night and were unable to make it back Saturday in their kayaks.

“We conducted three landings on very soft sand in order to transport the survivors to the mainland and our crew did an excellent job executing the task at hand,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Melton, the flight mechanic on the case. “We remind all mariners to stay vigilant and constantly monitor weather conditions including wind speeds prior to and during underway voyages.”

The on-scene weather was 8-foot seas and winds of 30 mph.

