Coast Guard rescues 4 stranded boaters near Hopedale, La.

Jun 1st, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued four stranded boaters Tuesday near Hopedale, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at 12:45 p.m. from a 21-foot recreational vessel that was beset by the weather stranding the four people aboard in Mosquito Point. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of an Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the boaters, transferred three boaters to the Hopedale Marina, and the fourth to the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Belle Chasse.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.