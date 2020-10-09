Coast Guard rescues 4 people stranded on dunes in Port Mansfield, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued four people stranded on dunes south of the Port Mansfield Cut ocean side in Port Mansfield, Texas, Friday.

Coast Guard Station South Padre Island watchstanders received a report from Willacy County dispatch of a vehicle with four people trapped on the dunes with water rising due to storm surge caused by Hurricane Delta.

A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew launched to the scene, safely landed on the beach, embarked all four people, and transported them to Port Mansfield Airport where a family member picked them up.

“Our everyday training allows us to adapt and overcome any challenges as a team in order to assist those in need,” said Lt. Loren Sancineto, aircraft commander. “While Hurricane Delta remains in the gulf, we would like to remind the public to stay informed of current weather conditions and heed all storm warnings.”

No injuries were reported.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.