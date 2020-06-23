Coast Guard rescues 4 people off St. Catherines Sound

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Coast Guard assisted four people whose vessel was taking on water five miles offshore of St. Catherines Sound, Monday.
A Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew assisted in dewatering the vessel with a P6 pump and towed the vessel to Newport River where they conducted a tow transfer to commercial towing company.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center watchstanders received a report from Chatham County Dispatch at 10:28 a.m., via Station Tybee Island of a 17-foot vessel taking on water with four people aboard. Watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and directed the launch of a Station Tybee Island RB—M crew.
The RB-M crew arrived on scene, began dewatering the vessel, and placed the vessel in tow until they were relieved by the commercial towing company personnel.
