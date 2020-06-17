Coast Guard rescues 4 people off Cape Flattery

SEATTLE — A Coast Guard aircrew hoisted three adults and one child to safety late Tuesday night from a cliff side near Cape Flattery.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound command center received a distress call on VHF-channel 16 at 10 p..m. from the captain of a disabled 28-foot vessel stating they were beginning to drift near the cliffs between Tatoosh Island and Cape Flattery.
A Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter rescue crew launched, and a Coast Guard Station Neah Bay 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew diverted to the area.
The boatcrew arrived on scene at 10:30 p.m. but were unable to get close enough to the stricken vessel. All four were wearing life jackets and climbed onto a ledge before their boat capsized around 10:45 p.m.
At 11 p.m., the aircrew arrived on scene. The rescue swimmer was deployed to hoist the individuals one by one into the helicopter.
After hoisting the first two people, the helicopter crew flew to Station Neah Bay to drop the survivors off. Around midnight, the remaining individuals were hoisted and brought safely to Neah Bay.
All four reported no medical concerns.
Weather on scene was reported as 6-foot seas with 20 mph winds.
