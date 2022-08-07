Coast Guard rescues 4 people from a capsized vessel near Sands Key

MIAMI — A Coast Guard Station Miami boatcrew rescued four people after their vessel capsized, Saturday, near Sands Key.

A commercial salvage company’s dispatcher contacted Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders at 10:30 p.m. reporting a capsized vessel and four people in the water.

The Station Miami Beach rescue crew arrived on scene at approximately 11 p.m., transferred the three men and one woman aboard and returned them to Black Point Marina in good health.

“We would like to highlight the fact that these mariners had all of the proper safety equipment aboard their vessel,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Vincent, a coxswain at Station Miami Beach. “They did an outstanding job of wearing their lifejackets, remaining calm and providing us with a proper GPS position; it greatly increased their chances of survivability.”

