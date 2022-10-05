Coast Guard rescues 4 people, 2 dogs near Point San Pablo

SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard rescued four people and two dogs Friday evening after their boat became taking on water approximately one mile off of Point San Pablo.
California Highway Patrol notified Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders around 9:10 p.m. Friday, of a boat taking on water with four people and two dogs onboard near Point San Pablo.
Sector San Francisco watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Vallejo 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew around 9:15 p.m.
The boat crew arrived on scene around 9:55 p.m. and reported they were unable to reach the boat because of the shallow water concerns.
The helicopter crew arrived on scene around 10 p.m. and deployed their rescue swimmer after locating the boat. The aircrew performed multiple hoists during two separate trips to rescue all four passengers and two dogs from the boat.
The aircrew then transferred all passengers to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the San Rafael Airport at approximately 10:40 p.m. and 11 p.m. after rescuing the other passengers. The passengers were reported to have no medical concerns.
