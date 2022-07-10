Coast Guard rescues 4 near South Padre Island

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued four people from an overturned kayak and jet ski near South Padre Island, Texas, Friday.
Coast Guard Station South Padre Island watchstanders received a report at 3:22 p.m. from the operator of motor vessel Get Away stating a nearby kayaker had flipped over and was in need of assistance.
A Station South Padre Island 24-foot Special Purpose Craft–Shallow Water boat crew launched, arrived on scene and pulled the kayaker out of the water. The crew brought her back to the station, where emergency medical services personnel evaluated the individual and cleared her to return to her friends.
At 4:45 p.m., Station South Padre Island watchstanders noticed a capsized jet ski with three people in the water near Brazos Santiago Pass. A Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement boat crew arrived on scene, rescued the three people in the water, re-righted the jet ski and escorted the individuals to Isla Blanca Marina.
No injuries were reported.
“When kayaking or riding on a jet ski, you are more exposed to the elements and may be at higher risk of falling into the water,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Charles, coxswain at Station South Padre Island. “The best way to minimize this risk is by wearing a life jacket while enjoying all water sports.”
