Coast Guard rescues 4 near Port Mansfield

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued four boaters after their vessel began taking on water approximately 13 miles north of Port Mansfield, Texas, Monday.
At approximately 12:30 p.m., Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received notification from a family member of a 18-foot pleasure craft vessel taking on water with four people aboard in the Intracoastal Waterway. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast.
A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft – Law Enforcement response boat crew and a Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew were launched to the scene. The boat crew located and rescued four boaters before transporting them to the Harbor Bait and Tackle boat ramp in Port Mansfield, Texas.
“This case exemplifies the importance of vessel owners having proper boating safety gear and being aware of changing environmental conditions while out on the water,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Gilbert Ruedas, a Station South Padre Island boat crew coxswain. “It was very fortunate that all onboard were wearing lifejackets.”