Coast Guard rescues 4 near Dutch Harbor, Alaska

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak deployed aboard Cutter Bertholf shares a moment with four survivors in Dutch Harbor after hoisting them from a rock near the grounded fishing vessel Endurance, about one mile west of Egg Island, near the entrance to Beaver Inlet, Unalaska, August 26, 2021. The survivors were then placed in the care of awaiting EMS in Dutch Harbor with no injuries reported at the time of transfer. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

A helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak shares a moment with four survivors in Dutch Harbor after hoisting them from a rock near the grounded fishing vessel Endurance August 26, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Coast Guard rescued four people Thursday after a fishing vessel ran aground near Dutch Harbor.

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew deployed aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf hoisted all four survivors from a rock near the grounded fishing vessel Endurance, approximately one mile west of Egg Island, near the entrance to Beaver Inlet, Unalaska. They were flown to Dutch Harbor and placed in the care of awaiting EMS with no injuries reported at the time of transfer.

Watchstanders in the Coast Guard 17th District command center in Juneau received a transferred call via satellite phone emergency dispatch from the Endurance at 10:57 p.m. Wednesday, stating they had run aground, were severely listing, and taking on water.

Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf was located about 30 miles northwest of Endurance when the call came in and was diverted to respond. Bertholf’s crew launched a small boat and helicopter crew.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene just after midnight to find all four survivors huddled on a rock with the tide coming in. They had escaped the grounded vessel on a skiff. All four were wearing life jackets.
“This case showcased the tremendous teamwork of Bertholf’s entire crew to include our embarked helicopter detachment from Air Station Kodiak,” said Capt. Timothy Brown, Bertholf’s commanding officer. “Thankfully, these mariners were well-prepared for emergency, and took the proper actions in time to notify the Coast Guard and get off the vessel. We were very fortunate to be close by and able to arrive on scene quickly.”

The Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the grounding, as well as monitoring the grounded vessel.
On-scene conditions around the time of the rescue included 8-mph winds, 1-foot seas, 10-mile visibility, a 2,400-foot ceiling, an air temperature of 55 degrees and a water temperature of 50 degrees.

