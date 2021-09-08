Coast Guard rescues 4 men off Key West

Sep 8th, 2021
A 40-foot fishing vessel, Aqua Limo II, disabled approximately 63 miles southwest of Key West, Sep. 7, 2021. The men aboard the vessel stated they departed Cancun, Mexico, on Aug. 29 when they broke down. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

MIAMI – Coast Guard Station Key West rescue crews assisted four men, Tuesday, after their fishing vessel, Aqua Limo II, became disabled off Key West.

Station Key West’s crew located the vessel and embarked the four men. The men stated they departed Cancun, Mexico, on Aug. 29, then they broke down. They had no food, water or fuel on board.

The station crew towed the vessel and brought the four survivors back to Station Key West to awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel, Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders Tuesday, at approximately 12:45 p.m., of a 40-foot fishing vessel adrift approximately 63 miles southwest of Key West.

“It is always good to see a happy ending during a search and rescue case all while bolstering our relationship with our neighboring countries,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Collin Snovell, coxswain at Station Key West. “We are just happy to help return the four men back home to their families.”

We remind mariners to check the weather before going out, tell someone where you are going and when you’ll be back, wear a life jacket, ensure your safety gear is up to date, and have a registered emergency position indicator radio beacon onboard.

