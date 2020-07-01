Coast Guard rescues 4 mariners, dog near Surfside Beach, Texas

Jul 1st, 2020 · 0 Comment
A capsized vessel floats near Surfside Beach, Texas, July 1, 2020. A Station Freeport Response Boat-Medium boat crew was launched to the scene and rescued four mariners and their dog. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

A capsized vessel floats near Surfside Beach, Texas, July 1, 2020.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued four mariners and a dog after their vessel capsized nine miles offshore near Surfside Beach, Texas, Wednesday evening.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified of a capsized catamaran vessel with two adults and two children in the water. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Freeport Response Boat-Medium boat crew to the scene.

Once on scene, the boat crew recovered the mariners and their dog and transferred them to Station Freeport. All four mariners were wearing life jackets when the response boat crew arrived.


No injuries were reported. The owner of the vessel will make vessel salvage arrangements.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.