Coast Guard rescues 4 mariners, dog near Surfside Beach, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued four mariners and a dog after their vessel capsized nine miles offshore near Surfside Beach, Texas, Wednesday evening.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified of a capsized catamaran vessel with two adults and two children in the water. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Freeport Response Boat-Medium boat crew to the scene.

Once on scene, the boat crew recovered the mariners and their dog and transferred them to Station Freeport. All four mariners were wearing life jackets when the response boat crew arrived.

No injuries were reported. The owner of the vessel will make vessel salvage arrangements.

