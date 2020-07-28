Coast Guard rescues 4 kayakers on Cockspur Island

Jul 28th, 2020 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew rescued four kayakers after they became stranded on Cockspur Island, Georgia, July 28, 2020. The RBM crew rescued the four kayakers and took them to Lozaretto boat ramp where they launched from. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Tybee Island)

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard rescued four kayakers, Tuesday, after they became stranded on Cockspur Island, Georgia.

At approximately 3:57 p.m., A Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew launched and located the kayakers. The RB-M crew embarked the kayakers consisting of two parents and their two children and transported them to Lazaretto Creek boat ramp.

At 3:39 p.m, Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders were notified by the Tybee Island Police Department of four kayakers who became stranded due to bad weather.

No injuries were reported.

The weather at the time of the incident was 15-knot winds and 2-foot seas.

