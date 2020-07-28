Coast Guard rescues 4 kayakers on Cockspur Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard rescued four kayakers, Tuesday, after they became stranded on Cockspur Island, Georgia.
At approximately 3:57 p.m., A Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew launched and located the kayakers. The RB-M crew embarked the kayakers consisting of two parents and their two children and transported them to Lazaretto Creek boat ramp.
At 3:39 p.m, Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders were notified by the Tybee Island Police Department of four kayakers who became stranded due to bad weather.
No injuries were reported.
The weather at the time of the incident was 15-knot winds and 2-foot seas.
