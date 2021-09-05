Coast Guard rescues 4 from yacht taking on water near Bolivar Peninsula, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued four boaters from a yacht taking on water south of the Bolivar Peninsula in Galveston, Texas, Sunday.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a 911 call relayed by the Galveston Police Department at 12:58 a.m. that a 52-foot yacht was taking on water with four adults aboard after running hard aground in the vicinity of the North Jetty.
Sector Houston-Galveston command center personnel issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew. Once on scene, the boat crew embarked all four boaters from the damaged, grounded yacht. The crew returned to Station Galveston and transferred the boaters to awaiting emergency medical services personnel. All were reported to be in stable condition. Upon assessing the boaters, EMS personnel transported one individual to University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston for a back/neck injury.
The yacht’s owner is scheduled to arrange salvage of the vessel, which is reportedly not currently obstructing the channel.
