Coast Guard rescues 4 from yacht taking on water near Bolivar Peninsula, Texas

Sep 5th, 2021 · 0 Comment
A 52-foot yacht sits hard aground and partially submerged in the vicinity of the North Jetty near the Bolivar Peninsula in Galveston, Texas, Sept. 5, 2021. A Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew rescued four people who were aboard the yacht when it ran aground and began taking on water at about 1 a.m. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Galveston)

A 52-foot yacht sits hard aground and partially submerged in the vicinity of the North Jetty near the Bolivar Peninsula in Galveston, Texas, Sept. 5, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Galveston)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued four boaters from a yacht taking on water south of the Bolivar Peninsula in Galveston, Texas, Sunday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a 911 call relayed by the Galveston Police Department at 12:58 a.m. that a 52-foot yacht was taking on water with four adults aboard after running hard aground in the vicinity of the North Jetty.

Sector Houston-Galveston command center personnel issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew. Once on scene, the boat crew embarked all four boaters from the damaged, grounded yacht. The crew returned to Station Galveston and transferred the boaters to awaiting emergency medical services personnel. All were reported to be in stable condition. Upon assessing the boaters, EMS personnel transported one individual to University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston for a back/neck injury.

The yacht’s owner is scheduled to arrange salvage of the vessel, which is reportedly not currently obstructing the channel.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.