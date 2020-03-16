Coast Guard rescues 4 from water near St. Catherine’s Sound

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard rescued four mariners from the water after their sailing vessel ran aground and began taking on water near St. Catherine’s Sound, Georgia, Monday.
A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the mariners and transported them to Hunter Army Airfield where EMS was waiting.
At 2:28 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a call via VHF Channel 16 from the 30-foot sailing vessel Santa Rosa stating they had run aground and were taking on water with 4 people aboard. The watchstanders directed everyone aboard to don life jackets.
An Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin crew and a Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew launched to assist and the Coast Guard Cutter Maria Bray diverted to assist.
Once on scene, the Dolphin crew lowered a rescue swimmer who assisted in hoisting three mariners, but could not locate the fourth. After searching the immediate area, the Dolphin crew located the remaining mariner less than a mile from the vessel wearing a life jacket and lowered the rescue swimmer to assist with conducting the final hoist.
