Coast Guard rescues 4 from sinking vessel Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew rescued four people from a 19-foot vessel taking on water in Tampa Bay, Sunday.
The 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew transferred the four people to the Ft. DeSoto boat ramp where one person was sent with EMS for medical concerns.
Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders were notified by a good Samaritan via VHF radio of the vessel taking on water. The owner is coordinating with commercial salvage for the vessel.
The Coast Guard reminds all boaters of these important safety tips while on the water: wear a life jacket, carry all required safety gear, use your engine cut-off device, file a float plan, and check the weather and water conditions before getting on the water.
For more boating safety tips, click here.
