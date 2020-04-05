Coast Guard rescues 4 from overturned vessel off Sarasota, Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued four boaters from an overturned 24-foot vessel eight miles off Sarasota, Florida Sunday.
A Coast Guard Station Cortez 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew recovered two men and two women from the sinking vessel and took them to Station Cortez without any medical injuries or concerns.
Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders responded to their mayday call over channel 16 about the vessel taking on water and told them to put on their life jackets. The vessel will be recovered by commercial salvage.
“The Coast Guard remains active in ensuring safety and security on the water,” said Capt. Matt Thompson, Commanding Officer of Sector St. Petersburg. “Having a VHF radio on their vessel to hail the Coast Guard, and life jackets, greatly aided our efforts and improved their chances of being rescued and returned safely to their families.”
