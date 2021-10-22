Coast Guard rescues 4 from disabled boat 9 miles east of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. – A Coast Guard Station Charleston boat crew rescued four people Thursday after their vessel became disabled approximately 9 miles east of Charleston.
A Coast Guard Station Charleston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew arrived on scene and towed the disabled vessel with the four people to Remley’s Point boat ramp.
No medical concerns were reported.
A good Samaritan from the Sugar Magnolia radioed to Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at approximately 1 p.m., reporting a disabled 20-foot vessel with four people aboard and no form of communication equipment.
“Having a VHF-FM radio is a very important form of communication to call the Coast Guard or other mariners in case you are in distress on the water,” said Petty Officer 2nd James Sokol, Station Charleston boarding officer. “It’s always important to check your boat, engine, and safety equipment when going on the water and have a float plan in place.”
For a list of required safety items, or to have a courtesy safety check on your vessel contact your local USCG Auxiliary unit by visiting http://cgaux.org/vsc/.
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.