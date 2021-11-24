Coast Guard rescues 4 from capsized vessel near Port Isabel, Texas

Nov 24th, 2021
Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-Foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement file photo by PA2 Adam Eggers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued four boaters from a capsized pleasure craft near the Port Isabel Causeway, Port Isabel Texas, Wednesday.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a call at 2:32 p.m. from the owner of a 16-foot pleasure craft that capsized with four people aboard.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center personnel issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement boat crew. Once on scene, the boat crew embarked all four boaters. The crew returned to Station South Padre Island and transferred the boaters to awaiting emergency medical services personnel. No injuries were reported.

The boat’s owner is arranging salvage of the vessel, which is reportedly not currently obstructing the channel.

