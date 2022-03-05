Coast Guard rescues 4 from capsized vessel in Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew rescued four people from a 22-foot epic vessel capsized in Tampa Bay, Saturday.
The 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew transferred the four men to Williams Park in Riverview with no medical concerns.
Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders were notified by a 911 transfer from Pinellas County at 5:25 a.m. of motorist reporting two red flares north of the Skyway bridge. The owner coordinated commercial salvage of the vessel.
The Coast Guard reminds all boaters of these important safety tips while on the water: have enough life jackets for everyone aboard, carry working safety flares, and all required safety gear, file a float plan, and check the weather and water conditions before getting on the water.
