Coast Guard rescues 4 from capsized vessel in Tampa Bay

Mar 5th, 2022 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew rescues four people from a 22-foot epic vessel capsized in Tampa Bay, March 5, 2022. The boat crew transferred the four men to Williams Park in Riverview with no medical concerns. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew rescues four people from a 22-foot epic vessel capsized in Tampa Bay, March 5, 2022. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew rescued four people from a 22-foot epic vessel capsized in Tampa Bay, Saturday.

The 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew transferred the four men to Williams Park in Riverview with no medical concerns.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders were notified by a 911 transfer from Pinellas County at 5:25 a.m. of motorist reporting two red flares north of the Skyway bridge. The owner coordinated commercial salvage of the vessel.

The Coast Guard reminds all boaters of these important safety tips while on the water: have enough life jackets for everyone aboard, carry working safety flares, and all required safety gear, file a float plan, and check the weather and water conditions before getting on the water.

For more boating safety tips, click here.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.