Coast Guard rescues 4 from capsized vessel in Coos Bay

Dec 27th, 2019 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard boatcrew aboard a 29-foot Responce Boat Small rescued four people from a commercial fishing vessel that sank in Coos Bay, Oregon, Dec. 26, 2019. The 40-foot Darean Rose capsized and sank shortly after leaving the fuel pier at the Charleston Marina with four people aboard who reported sustaining minor injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Sector North Bend)

A Coast Guard boatcrew aboard a 29-foot Responce Boat Small rescued four people from a commercial fishing vessel that sank in Coos Bay, Oregon, Dec. 26, 2019.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Sector North Bend)

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A Coast Guard boatcrew rescued four people from a commercial fishing vessel Thursday that sank in Coos Bay.

The 40-foot fishing vessel Darean Rose capsized and sank shortly after leaving the fuel pier at the Charleston Marina with four people aboard who reported sustaining minor injuries.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend were notified at 2:54 p.m. that the vessel had run aground and capsized right after departing the pier.


A Coast Guard Station Coos Bay 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew responded to the scene and rescued the four individuals from the vessel in ten minutes.

The survivors were transferred back to the pier and treated by emergency medical service technicians for minor scapes and bruises.

The vessel has an estimated maximum potential of 1,200 gallons of diesel fuel on board.

Coast Guard personnel from the Sector Columbia River Emergency Management Division have responded to the potential for environmental pollution by deploying hard boom and absorbent pads.

The vessel’s owner is working through insurance to contract commercial salvage for the cleanup process.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2019 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.