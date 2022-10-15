Coast Guard rescues 4 from capsized boat in Galveston Bay, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued four men from a capsized boat in Galveston Bay near Houston, Saturday.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received notification at 10:57 a.m. from Galveston County 911 dispatchers that a 19-foot pleasure craft had capsized east of Eagle Point. The four boaters were sitting on the overturned vessel’s hull; two of the men were wearing life jackets.
Sector Houston-Galveston command center personnel issued an urgent marine information broadcast and diverted already-underway 29-foot Response Boat–Small crews from both Coast Guard Station Houston and Coast Guard Station Galveston.
The Station Houston boat crew arrived on scene and removed the four men from the capsized vessel’s hull. The crew then transported the boaters to Eagle Point Marina in San Leon, Texas.
None of the boaters reported any injuries.
“We recommend all boaters wear Coast Guard-approved life jackets at all times underway,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Hiser, Sector Houston-Galveston. “During an emergency, you may not have the time or ability to properly don your life jacket before your boat sinks and you suddenly find yourself in the water. Life jackets greatly increase your chances of survival.”
