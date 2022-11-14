Coast Guard rescues 4 east of Cumberland Island, Ga

CHARLESTON, S.C.— A Coast Guard Station Brunswick crew rescued four people, Monday, after a 48-foot vessel began taking on water 6 miles east of Cumberland Island, Georgia.
The owner of the 48-foot vessel notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 9:20 a.m., on VHF-FM channel 16 stating the vessel was taking on water and the onboard pumps failed.
Sector Charleston watchstanders dispatched a Station Brunswick 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew to the scene.
The boat crew transferred all four people to Station Brunswick with no medical concerns.
“The people aboard the vessel followed all recommended safety protocols,” said Fireman Melanie Echevarria, A Coast Guard Station Brunswick boat crew member. “Everyone was wearing their life jackets and contacted us with their VHF-FM radio on Channel 16.”
Download the U.S. Coast Guard app for all boating safety information: https://uscgboating.org/mobile/.