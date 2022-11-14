Coast Guard rescues 4 east of Cumberland Island, Ga

Nov 14th, 2022 · 0 Comment
U.S. Coast Guard Station Brunswick crew rescued 4 people aboard a 48-foot vessel taking on water 6 miles east of Cumberland Island, Georgia, Nov. 14, 2022. The 4 people aboard the vessel were all were life jackets and had no medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

U.S. Coast Guard Station Brunswick crew rescued 4 people aboard a 48-foot vessel taking on water 6 miles east of Cumberland Island, Georgia, Nov. 14, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

CHARLESTON, S.C.— A Coast Guard Station Brunswick crew rescued four people, Monday, after a 48-foot vessel began taking on water 6 miles east of Cumberland Island, Georgia.

The owner of the 48-foot vessel notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 9:20 a.m., on VHF-FM channel 16 stating the vessel was taking on water and the onboard pumps failed.

Sector Charleston watchstanders dispatched a Station Brunswick 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew to the scene.

The boat crew transferred all four people to Station Brunswick with no medical concerns.

“The people aboard the vessel followed all recommended safety protocols,” said Fireman Melanie Echevarria, A Coast Guard Station Brunswick boat crew member. “Everyone was wearing their life jackets and contacted us with their VHF-FM radio on Channel 16.”

Download the U.S. Coast Guard app for all boating safety information: https://uscgboating.org/mobile/.

Tags: ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.