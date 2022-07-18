Coast Guard rescues 4 boaters from vessel near Panama City, FL

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard rescued four boaters from a vessel taking on water near Panama City, Florida, Saturday.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call at approximately 10:30 a.m. via Channel 16 of a 24-foot cuddy cabin vessel, the Chicken Back, taking on water with three adults and one child aboard.
A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew diverted to the call, arrived on scene and deployed a dewatering pump. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Panama City 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew to rescue the boaters.
The RB-M boatcrew arrived on scene, embarked three of the mariners including the child aboard their vessel. The boatcrew then assisted the one mariner remaining on the distressed vessel with the operation of the dewatering pump before transporting the boaters and escorting the cuddy cabin vessel back to port.
For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.