Coast Guard rescues 4 boaters after vessel sinks near Tybee Island

Coast Guard crews rescued four boaters Wednesday after their vessel sank near Tybee Island, Georgia. Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center watchstanders received a report of a 17-foot vessel sinking in the surf at 11:26 a.m. Watchstanders deployed Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and a Station Tybee 29-foot Response Boat–Small crews to assist the boaters. The Dolphin crew arrived on scene and hoisted the boaters at 12:12 p.m. They were taken back to the air station. All boaters were wearing life jackets and reported to be in good condition. The owner is planning to salvage the vessel.

