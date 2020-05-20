Coast Guard rescues 4 boaters after vessel sinks near Tybee Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Coast Guard crews rescued four boaters Wednesday after their vessel sank near Tybee Island, Georgia.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center watchstanders received a report of a 17-foot vessel sinking in the surf at 11:26 a.m.
Watchstanders deployed a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and a Coast Guard Station Tybee 29-foot Response Boat–Small crews to assist the boaters.
The Dolphin crew arrived on scene and hoisted the boaters at 12:12 p.m. They were taken back to the air station and reported to be in good condition.
All boaters were wearing life jackets.
The owner is planning to salvage the vessel.
