Coast Guard rescues 4 adults from capsized vessel in Ossabaw Sound

Mar 3rd, 2021 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Coast Guard rescued four adults, Tuesday, from a capsized 50-foot catamaran near the entrance of Ossabaw Sound.

An Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter launched and a rescue swimmer, with a dewatering pump, was lowered the catamaran, which was flooding at the time. The catamaran then capsized due to hull damage from running aground.

The Dolphin aircrew hoisted the four people to the aircraft safely, and a Coast Guard Station Tybee 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew arrived on scene and pulled the rescue swimmer from the water.

All people were taken to Hunter Army Airfield. No medical concerns were reported.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a mayday call on Channel 16 at 7:30 p.m., from a catamaran crew member stating they were in distress.

Marine Safety Unit Savannah is investigating the capsized vessel for possible pollution concerns.

