Coast Guard rescues 4 adults, 4 children, 1 dog from water in Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued eight people and a dog from the water Sunday after their sailing vessel hit the north jetty in St. Mary’s Inlet, Georgia.
The survivors were transported to Dee Dee Boat Ramp in Fernandina Beach, Florida where EMS was awaiting. Two people were transported to Baptist Medical Center for advanced care.
A Coast Guard Station Mayport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew was vectored to the scene by a Nassau County Sheriff’s marine unit. The boat crew pulled four adults, four children and a dog aboard.
The 30-foot sailing vessel hit the rocks on the north jetty in St. Mary’s Inlet after the vessel became disabled due to reported engine failure.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville received initial notification at 5:09 p.m. via VHF marine radio Channel 16 from a man aboard the sailing vessel stating they were disabled.
“We are extremely fortunate this case resulted in eight lives saved, but it also serves as a critical reminder to recreational boaters that conditions throughout the Southeast are extremely unpredictable and dangerous right now, said Capt. Mark Vlaun, Sector Jacksonville commanding officer. “Tropical Storm Eta is a large storm and all water based activity should be avoided until weather improves.”
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.