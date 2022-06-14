Coast Guard rescues 4 aboard vessel taking on water near Texas City

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued four people aboard a vessel taking on water Monday near the Texas City Dike in Texas City, Texas.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a report at 2:35 p.m. from the local Coast Guard recruiting office stating a boater had called indicating they were in distress. Watchstanders were unable to establish communication with the vessel after reaching out via phone and issued an urgent marine information broadcast.
At 2:47 p.m., Coast Guard Station Galveston notified command center watchstanders that they were launching a 29-foot Response Boat–Small in response to a disabled, adrift pleasure craft taking on water near the Texas City Dike. Watchstanders were able to correlate this report with the same individual calling the recruiting office.
Watchstanders were eventually able to establish communication with the vessel operator who responded to i911, a Coast Guard system that allows search and rescue operators to pinpoint a distressed person’s exact location using their cell phone. All persons aboard the pleasure craft were wearing life jackets.
The boat crew arrived on scene with the vessel, took aboard all four people before the vessel capsized and transported them to the Texas City Dike. The owner of the vessel will arrange for its salvage.
No injuries were reported.
“We can’t stress enough the importance of having reliable, efficient communication equipment on board your vessel, especially a VHF-FM marine radio,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Brooke Milstead, command duty officer, Sector Houston-Galveston. “Every second matters during an emergency on the water, and a marine radio can be a direct lifeline for you and everyone on your boat.”
