Coast Guard rescues 3 vessel that ran aground near Port Sulphur, La.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued three boaters from a vessel that ran aground Saturday evening near Port Sulphur Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at 7:51 p.m. from Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office personnel reporting a 24-foot recreational vessel that ran aground in Bay Jimmy with three people aboard. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted all three boaters, and transferred them to Plaquemines Medical Center in Port Sulphur.

The boaters were last reported to be in stable condition.

“Our partnership with local response agencies was key to the success of this search and rescue case,” said Lt. Seth Gross, a Sector New Orleans search and rescue mission coordinator. “Mariners are reminded to practice safe boating by maintaining awareness of changing water conditions and having sufficient means of communication such as a marine radio in case of emergency.”

