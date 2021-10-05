Coast Guard rescues 3 teens near Selawik Lake, Alaska

KODIAK, Alaska — A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew, forward deployed to Kotzebue, rescued three teenagers stranded near Selawik Lake, Tuesday afternoon.

The three teenagers were found safely on shore and brought back to Selawik.

At approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Coast Guard 17th District watchstanders received an agency assistance request to help locate three teenagers who were overdue to return from a hunting trip.

Alaska State Troopers called the Coast Guard to search for the three teens, ages 16, 14, and 13, who reportedly departed yesterday aboard an 18-foot flat bottom vessel and did not return last night as scheduled. The teens had no overnight camping gear but did have a cell phone that was last used yesterday at 5 p.m.

The teens became stranded on land after their boat broke loose and drifted across the bay.

While the Coast Guard aircrew was en route to their search area, an Alaska State pilot, who was also assisting in the search, located the teens and their skiff on the western side of the lake near a red cabin.

The Coast Guard aircrew diverted to their position to land and meet the teenagers on shore.

All teenagers were reportedly in good condition at the time of the rescue.

