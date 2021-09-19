Coast Guard rescues 3 swimmers near Dauphin Island, Alabama

Sep 19th, 2021
Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued three swimmers caught in a rip current Sunday near Dauphin Island, Alabama.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a phone call at 2:19 p.m. from a good Samaritan of three swimmers caught in a rip current just offshore. Watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew returning from a previous case to assist.

The boatcrew was able to recover all three swimmers and transferred them to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Sation Dauphin Island.

All three swimmers were last reported to be in stable condition.

