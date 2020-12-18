Coast Guard rescues 3 stranded near Juneau

KODIAK, Alaska —The Coast Guard rescued three hunters Thursday from a beached vessel in Barlow Cove, approximately 15 miles northwest of Juneau.
Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco launched a small boat crew who picked up the hunters from the shoreline and transferred them to a Coast Guard Station Juneau 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew. The Station Juneau boat crew transported them to awaiting emergency medical services at Statter Harbor.
Watchstanders in the Sector Juneau command center received initial notification from the hunters at approximately 12:30 p.m., reporting they had intentionally beached their boat to prevent the flooding vessel from sinking.
“Fortunately the hunters were prepared and able to get off the vessel and transfer supplies to shore, to shelter from the weather,” said Scott Cichoracki Sector Juneau command center watchstander. “We were able to quickly get crews on scene to assist the hunters.”
There were no reports of injuries or pollution.
On-scene weather at the time of the grounding included an air temperature of 34 degrees and 11-mph winds.
Cutter Bailey Barco is homeported in Ketchikan.