Coast Guard rescues 3 people south of St. John’s River Inlet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Coast Guard crews rescued three people after their personal watercraft was pulled out offshore 1 mile south of St. John’s River Inlet, Saturday.
A Jacksonville County Sheriffs’ helicopter crew arrived on scene first and assisted a Coast Guard Station Mayport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew to locate the three people on the PWC. It was reported the PWC had an entangled line in the prop disabling it. The RB-M crew towed the PWC and transported the three people safely back to Morningstar Marina.
Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville watchstanders were notified at 12:52 p.m., from JSO that a PWC with three people were pulled 1 mile offshore and the call from the people dropped. Watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and directed the launch of Station Mayport RB-M crew.
The on-scene weather conditions were 4-foot seas and wind gust of 12 mph.
There were no reported medical concerns.
