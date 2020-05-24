Coast Guard rescues 3 people off Port Fourchon, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS —The Coast Guard rescued three people from a vessel taking on water 8 nautical miles off of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, Saturday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call via VHF radio at 12:18 p.m. of a vessel taking on water with three people aboard. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew who located the vessel and people almost immediately.
The rescue swimmer dropped an inflatable raft for the three people. The aircrew waited on scene until a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew from Coast Guard Station Grand Isle could arrive and pick them up.
The three people were reported in good condition and brought back to Port Fourchon to meet awaiting EMS.
“The fact that they had a VHF radio greatly assisted in us finding the three people quickly and making sure they were safe,” said Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Ferguson, Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator at Sector New Orleans. “We strongly recommended that if you are planning on going out on the water you have the proper safety equipment in the event an accident happens.”
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.
Recent Comments