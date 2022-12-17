Coast Guard rescues 3 people off Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba’s crew rescued three Bahamians, Friday, from a disabled vessel 25 miles north of Cuba.

Escanaba’s crew arrived on scene after a Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry law enforcement aircrew alerted District Seven watchstanders, Thursday, at 1 p.m., of the disabled vessel.

The people were transferred to the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, Friday.

“Safety of life at sea is always a priority,” said Lt. Cmdr. Matt Spado, Coast Guard liaison officer. “We are thankful for our strong cooperative relationship with The Bahamas, which enabled the Coast Guard to quickly assist the mariners before their situation deteriorated.”

No injuries were reported.

