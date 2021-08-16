Coast Guard rescues 3 people near the St. Petersburg Pier

Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small file photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Keegan.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued three people from a vessel taking on water near the St. Petersburg Pier, Saturday.

A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 29-foot Response Boat-Small II boat crew safely transferred the men without injuries to Station St. Petersburg to awaiting emergency services personnel.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received an alert from 911 dispatch about a vessel in distress near the St. Petersburg Pier in need of immediate assistance. The boaters also used red flares to signal their distress.

“When you’re getting ready to launch, ensure all safety equipment is on board and working properly,” said Cmdr. Shawn Lansing, Sector St. Petersburg deputy commander. “Also, make sure to familiarize everyone with the equipment.”

