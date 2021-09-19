Coast Guard rescues 3 people near Molasses Reef

MIAMI — A Coast Guard Station Islamorada boat crew rescued three people aboard a 19-foot vessel taking on water, Sunday, near Molasses Reef.

The mariners were safely returned to Homeowners Park by the Islamorada boat crew and reported in good health.

Coast Guard Station Islamorada boat crew contacted Sector Key West watchstanders at approximately 1:40 p.m., reporting a 19-foot green and white vessel with three people aboard taking on water near Molasses Reef.

“The mariners did a great job of having the necessary proper protective gear,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Martin McAdams, a coxswain at Coast Guard Station Islamorada. “They did an outstanding job of wearing their lifejackets, remaining calm and contacting us with a proper GPS position; it greatly increased their chances of survivability.”

The vessel was towed to Rodriguez Key by a commercial salvage company.

The Coast Guard reminds all recreational boaters of these important safety tips while enjoying activities on the water: wear a life jacket, take a boating safety class, carry all required safety gear, use your engine cut-off device, file a float plan, boat sober, and be considerate of others. It’s important to check the weather and water conditions before you get on the water.

For more boating safety tips, click here.

