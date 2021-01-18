Coast Guard rescues 3 people from stranded fishing boat near Big Lagoon

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — The Coast Guard rescued three people Sunday after their fishing boat lost propulsion approximately a quarter mile from Big Lagoon.
The captain of the fishing boat Jeannie II notified Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay watchstanders via VHF channel 16 at approximately 2:40 p.m. stating their vessel had lost propulsion and was drifting toward shore.
Watchstanders dispatched a Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Humboldt Bay 47-foot Response Boat-Medium crew to the scene.
At approximately 3:15 p.m. the Dolphin helicopter crew arrived on scene and hoisted the three people aboard.
The Dolphin crew brought the three people to Sector Humboldt Bay with no reported medical concerns.
