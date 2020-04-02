Coast Guard rescues 3 people from capsized vessel near Lake Borgne, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued three people from a capsized vessel near Lake Borgne, Louisiana, Tuesday night.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at approximately 8:50 p.m, Tuesday, over Channel 16 VHF, the international distress marine radio frequency, of a capsized vessel with three people aboard near Lake Borgne.

Sector watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans to rescue the people.

The aircrew arrived on scene and observed a flare. The crew located the three people clinging to the hull of the vessel.

The aircrew hoisted the people and transported them to Gulfport Airport, where they were met by local EMS. EMS reported the people were in stable condition.

“Life-threatening situations can happen without warning on the water but there are things you can do and have aboard your vessel to increase your chances of being found,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Hereford, operations unit controller, Sector Mobile. “The survivor’s use of life jackets and a flare greatly assisted in their rescue.”

