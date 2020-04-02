Coast Guard rescues 3 people from capsized vessel near Lake Borgne, Louisiana

Apr 2nd, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued three people from a capsized vessel near Lake Borgne, Louisiana, Tuesday night.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at approximately 8:50 p.m, Tuesday, over Channel 16 VHF, the international distress marine radio frequency, of a capsized vessel with three people aboard near Lake Borgne.

Sector watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans to rescue the people.


The aircrew arrived on scene and observed a flare. The crew located the three people clinging to the hull of the vessel.

The aircrew hoisted the people and transported them to Gulfport Airport, where they were met by local EMS. EMS reported the people were in stable condition.

“Life-threatening situations can happen without warning on the water but there are things you can do and have aboard your vessel to increase your chances of being found,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Hereford, operations unit controller, Sector Mobile. “The survivor’s use of life jackets and a flare greatly assisted in their rescue.”

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.