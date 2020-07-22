Coast Guard rescues 3 people after boat capsizes 15 miles west of Bayport

Jul 22nd, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 file photo

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 file photo

CLEARWATER, Fla.– The Coast Guard rescued three people after a boat capsized 15 miles west of Bayport.

Rescued were: Cookeville, Tennessee, natives Karim Odeh, Mark LaRoche and Kevin LaRoche.

At 2:09 p.m. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a channel 16 VHF-FM marine band radio distress call from the boaters stating their 15-foot flat bottom fishing boat was taking on water and they were in need of emergency assistance.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew was launched and located the three men in life jackets clinging to their capsized boat.

“After everything went wrong, these men did everything right,” said Lt. Tim Keily, the Air Station Clearwater helicopter co-pilot. “They immediately called for help, wore their life jackets and stayed with their boat.”

The helicopter crew hoisted the men into the helicopter and transported them to Tampa General Hospital for further evaluation. The three men had been in the water for about an hour.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.