Coast Guard rescues 3 people 6 miles west of Withlacoochee River

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued three people from a 17-foot sinking vessel 6 miles west of Withlacoochee River, Saturday.
A Coast Guard Station Yankeetown 27-foot Utility Boat-Medium crew safely transferred the boaters without injuries to N Florida Avenue Boat Ramp where emergency services personnel awaited to examine the survivors.
Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received an alert from 911 dispatch at approximately 11:50 p.m. about a vessel in distress near the Withlacoochee River in need of immediate assistance. The boaters were reported to be on the water and wearing their life jackets.
“Station Yankeetown is critical to public safety and security in vast areas of the Gulf on the North West Florida Coast,” said Capt. Matt Thompson, Commander of Sector St. Petersburg. “As storms and inclement weather approach, we ask mariners to stay aware and prepare. When they do need assistance Station Yankeetown and their partner agencies are ready to respond.”
