Coast Guard rescues 3 overdue boaters on Cumberland Island

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued three overdue boaters on Cumberland Island, Friday.

A Coast Guard Station Mayport 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew located the three overdue boaters, at 1:36 a.m., on Cumberland Island and transported them to Fernandina boat ramp where EMS was waiting.

Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville command center watchstanders received a report, at 10:04 p.m. Thursday, from Nassau County Dispatch of an overdue 18-foot white vessel with three people on board near St. Mary’s River Inlet. The vessel departed Fernandina boat ramp at 8 a.m. and was scheduled to return from fishing by 7 p.m.


A Coast Guard Station Mayport RB-S crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to assist. A Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit also launched to assist.

After searching, the RB-S crew located and rescued the boaters, who reported that their vessel sank as a result of inclement weather.

No injuries were reported.

