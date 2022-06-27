Coast Guard rescues 3 off North Key Largo

MIAMI — A Coast Guard Station Islamorada boat crew rescued three people, Sunday, after their 24-foot vessel sank 1 mile east in Angelfish Creek.

The people were transferred to Gilbert’s Marina.

All three people were wearing life jackets and had no medical concerns.

A person aboard the 24-foot vessel contacted a Coast Guard Station Islamorada watchstander at 5:58 p.m., via cell phone, stating their vessel was taking on water near Carry’s Fort Lighthouse.

“It is important that mariners have adequate life jackets, flares, and the required safety gear,” said Adam Graham, Coast Guard Sector Key West search and rescue watchstander. “It is also important to have a working VHF-FM radio because a cell phone doesn’t always work.”

A commercial salvage company recovered the vessel.

