Coast Guard rescues 3 near the entrance of Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center received a report via VHF channel 16 from the 36-foot pleasure craft Phyllis II stating that the vessel ran aground near the entrance to Little Egg Harbor.
Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay dispatched a 29-foot Response Boat Small–II boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Atlantic City to the scene. The boatcrew was unable to approach the Phyllis II due to low tide.
An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City was launched to the scene. The aircrew hoisted the three mariners and transported them to Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City.
“Situations like this emphasize the importance of using Channel 16 as an effective way to seek help in times of distress,” said Chief Petty Officer Charles Osenbach, the command duty officer in the Sector Delaware Bay command center, “We encourage mariners to be prepared at all times when on the water.”
Plans to salvage the vessel are in progress.