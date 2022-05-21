Coast Guard rescues 3 near Egmont Key in Tampa Bay

A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew rescue three people after their 24-foot vessel was taking on water near Egmont Key in Tampa Bay, May 21, 2022. The three people were taken off a buoy with no medical concerns. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew rescued three people from a 24-foot vessel taking on water in Tampa Bay, Saturday.

The 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew picked up the three people off a buoy near Egmont Key without medical concerns.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders were notified via VHF radio channel 16 of the vessel taking on water. The owner is coordinating with commercial salvage for the vessel.

The Coast Guard reminds all boaters of these important safety tips while on the water: wear a life jacket, carry all required safety gear, file a float plan, and check the weather and water conditions before getting on the water.

