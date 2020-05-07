Coast Guard rescues 3 near Clearwater Beach

May 7th, 2020
Coast Guard Station Mayport 29-foot Response Boat-Small II file photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Coast Guard Station Sand Key 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew rescued three boaters from an overturned 8-foot vessel near Clearwater Beach, Thursday.

The Station Sand Key boat crew transported the survivors to Seminole Boat Ramp without any medical injuries or concerns.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received initial notification at approximately 9:40 a.m. from a good Samaritan via Channel 16 reporting the location and nature of distress of the three mariners.


“Thankfully a good Samaritan was nearby with a VHF radio to relay the distress,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Zach Campbell, coxswain on the case. “We encourage all mariners to invest in safety equipment and carry proper distress signals on board, so you can get an immediate response if an emergency occurs on the water.”

National Safe Boating Week is May 16 – 22. To find more information about safe boating practices, visit U.S. Coast Guard’s Boating Safety Division and the National Safe Boating Council. The U.S. Coast Guard also has a mobile app that provides the essential services and information most commonly requested by boaters. For more information, visit USCGBoating.org/mobile/.

