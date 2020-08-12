Coast Guard rescues 3 men 18 miles east of Ponce de Leon Inlet

The boat crew from Station Ponce de Leon Inlet arrived on scene and took the disabled vessel in tow to Station Ponce de Leon Inlet, Florida, August 11, 2020. A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk crew located the vessel and vectored in a 45-foot Response Boat — Medium crew from Coast Guard Guard Station Ponce de Leon Inlet. ( U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued three men after their boat became disabled 18 miles east of Ponce de Leon Inlet, Tuesday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew located the 25-foot disabled vessel and vectored in a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Guard Station Ponce de Leon Inlet.

The boat crew from Station Ponce de Leon Inlet arrived on scene at about 8:45 p.m. and took the disabled vessel in tow to Station Ponce de Leon Inlet.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville received a phone call at approximately 6:30 p.m. from the wife of one of the men aboard the disabled vessel stating she received a call for help.

“It was great to see all of our training pay off,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Collin Milne, the coxswain on the case. “We had ideal weather and great communication, which was vital to the success of the mission and everyone played a pivotal role.”

The Coast Guard Cutter Tarpon also responded.

No injuries were reported.

