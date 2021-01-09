left left right right

Coast Guard rescues 3 mariners near Anna Maria Island

45-foot Response Boat-Medium. U.S. Coast Guard file photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry G. Dunphy.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued three mariners from a vessel taking on water two miles west of Anna Maria Island, Florida Friday.

A Coast Guard Station Cortez 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew arrived at 7:50 p.m. to the 70-foot commercial fishing vessel Warrior, took the three crew members off the vessel, and transferred them to a dock in Cortez with no medical concerns.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a call on VHF-Channel 16 from the Warrior operator reporting they had 2-feet of water on board and pumps were unable to keep up with the flooding. A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Clearwater also responded.

The Coast Guard will continue to monitor the vessel for possible pollution.

