Coast Guard rescues 3 mariners from Copper River near Cordova

KODIAK, Alaska — A Coast Guard aircrew rescued three people after their raft ran aground in the Copper River near Cordova, Alaska, Wednesday morning.

An Air Station Kodiak aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter hoisted and transported the three mariners from the Copper River to awaiting emergency medical services personnel in Cordova.

Coast Guard Sector Anchorage command center watchstanders received the medevac request from a good Samaritan at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, reporting that three people ran aground in their 14-foot raft and were unable to get to shore.

The aircrew arrived on scene at 12:24 a.m. to conduct the hoist.

The mariners were transferred to Cordova Volunteer Fire Department EMS personnel, who then transported them to the Cordova Community Medical Center to receive a higher level of care.

“The bystander’s quick call for the three people in distress was crucial in the success of this rescue operation,” said Lt. j.g. Jacob Evertt, Sector Anchorage command duty officer. “Local emergency operators and Coast Guard Sector Anchorage personnel worked together efficiently allowing Air Station Kodiak to launch quickly to rescue the three people.”

All three people were reported in stable condition.

