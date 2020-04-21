Coast Guard rescues 3 in Withlacoochee River

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued three boaters from a swamped airboat in the Withlacoochee River near Yankeetown, Florida Monday.
A Coast Guard Station Yankeetown 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boatcrew recovered three men from the water and transported them to Bird Creek Boat Ramp to awaiting EMS for further evaluation.
Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a 911 transfer from Levy County at 11:54 p.m. after the men were not able to keep water out of the boat. Only two men had on lifejackets. The vessel will be recovered by commercial salvage.
“The Coast Guard encourages all boaters to have enough life jackets and check all safety gear before leaving,” said Lt. Karinne Merical.
